Big Brother Naija: I’m not ready to talk to Kemen, AY was insensitive – Tboss
Former housemate and second runner-up at the Big Brother Naija show, Tboss, has revealed that fellow contestant, Kemen, has been calling her over the sexual assault incident that saw him disqualified. She revealed this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV on Sunday. TBoss said she felt angry, humiliated and […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
