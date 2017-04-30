Billions await you in Nigeria – FG begs citizens abroad to return

The government of Nigeria has appealed to Nigerians in the diaspora to return home and seize the various economic opportunities to make billions of naira. Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, made the call at an investment forum organised by his ministry, in New York, for Nigerians in the United States. “We are […]

Billions await you in Nigeria – FG begs citizens abroad to return

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

