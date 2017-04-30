Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact
Key Points Bitcoin price traded higher this past week and settled above $1400 (data feed from SimpleFX) against the US Dollar. There is an expanding triangle with support at $1405 formed on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD. The price is about to rise with a chance of break above the $1450 resistance in the near … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact
The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!