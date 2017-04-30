Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact

Key Points Bitcoin price traded higher this past week and settled above $1400 (data feed from SimpleFX) against the US Dollar. There is an expanding triangle with support at $1405 formed on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD. The price is about to rise with a chance of break above the $1450 resistance in the near … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Bullish Trend Intact appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

