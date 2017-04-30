Blay-J drops Genie

Chukwuwike Joshua Onyebuchi aka Blay-J of Hi-Tek Entertainment, an indie record label has just dropped the long anticipated visual for his dancehall song entitled, Genie, which was produced by JayChords.

Shot in Lagos at Royal Terrace Hotels and Towers, the video was directed by Irokvirals.

Blay-J, arguably one of Nigeria’s fast rising artistes, has worked with acts like Mr. Eazi and Mayorkun among others,and he boasts of taking the music industry by storm with the visuals of Genie.

Blay-J said: “I am so excited. I have just dropped the visusal for my last single, Genie and the response has been very encouraging. My fans all over the world should get ready for my next track dropping soon under the imprint of Hi-Tek Entertainment, which preaches love, obeying marital vows, understanding and respect not just in marriage but every relationship.

“I am really grateful to all my fans and all those who have been showing love and support for me and Hi-Tek Entertainment.”

