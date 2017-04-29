Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: 600 teachers killed, 1,200 schools closed in Lake Chad region – UNICEF

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

The United Nations Children’s Funds, UNCEF, has said that no fewer than 600 school teachers have lost their lives in the Lake Chad region ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency. The UN agency, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, revealed that the agency is targeting 158,900 Children to benefit from the training program, […]

