Boko Haram: Air Force jets bomb insurgents’ artillery in Sambisa [VIDEO]

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets on Friday successfully destroyed an artillery piece being sneaked into Sambisa forest by insurgents. Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a statement, said the artillery piece was concealed under a tree and sighted by a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft while on […]

