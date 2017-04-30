Pages Navigation Menu

Boxing legends, enthusiasts, hail Joshua for victory over Klitschko

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports

Some boxing legends, as well as enthusiasts across the globe on Sunday, hailed the victory of Anthony Joshua over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title, with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday at Wembley. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-year-old was earlier sent to the canvass in the sixth round,but had Klitschko on the canvas twice  in the penultimate rounds, before the referee stepped in.

