Boxing legends, enthusiasts, hail Joshua for victory over Klitschko

Some boxing legends, as well as enthusiasts across the globe on Sunday, hailed the victory of Anthony Joshua over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title, with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday at Wembley. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-year-old was earlier sent to the canvass in the sixth round,but had Klitschko on the canvas twice in the penultimate rounds, before the referee stepped in.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

