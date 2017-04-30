Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brazilian Criminals Kidnap Woman And Demand a Bitcoin Payment

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are often used in criminal activity. While most of these attacks take place on the Internet, Bitcoin also has an allure for regular criminals. In Brazil, a few men kidnapped a 32-year-old woman this week. In exchange for her release, they demand a bitcoin payment. Luckily, the Civil Police was able … Continue reading Brazilian Criminals Kidnap Woman And Demand a Bitcoin Payment

The post Brazilian Criminals Kidnap Woman And Demand a Bitcoin Payment appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.