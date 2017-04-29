BREAKING! Anthony Joshua Defeats Wladimir Klitschko In The 11th Round (Photo)
Anthony Joshua has knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of their World Heavy Weight boxing title fight.
Joshua won the fight in the 11th round with a vicious uppercut that put his opponent on the floor, followed by a right cross.
A brutal left hook knocked Wladimir down a second time then a crisp combo finished the old warrior in the corner and Klitschko went out on his shield.
