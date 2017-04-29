Breaking: Armed youths kill scores in A-Ibom/C-River boundary attacks – Vanguard
Vanguard
Breaking: Armed youths kill scores in A-Ibom/C-River boundary attacks
Vanguard
UYO – Fresh trouble erupted again on Saturday as armed youths, from Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, reportedly killed scores of fishermen during another attack of Ikot Ada Akpan Community in Oku-Iboku, Akwa Ibom …
