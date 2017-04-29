Breaking: Armed youths kill scores in A-Ibom/C-River boundary attacks

By Dennis Udoma

UYO – Fresh trouble erupted again on Saturday as armed youths, from Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, reportedly killed scores of fishermen during another attack of Ikot Ada Akpan Community in Oku-Iboku, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

Dr. Demson Ekong, an indigene of the area told Vanguard that, the attackers came in six speed boats from Ikot Offiong in Cross River and opened fire on the fishermen.

Though, the death figure could not be ascertain at the time of filling this report but, the source said, “Some fishermen have been killed as the actual number of casualties are yet to be determined.

“There is a serious attack on Oku-Iboku this morning. The attackers came in six speed boats but, were repelled by the military.

But the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Akwa Ibom State police Command, Mr Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said ‘‘No death was recorded’’.

‘‘What I know is that, the youths from Ikot Offiong went to Ikot Ada Akpan community again and opened fire on the people and went back’’, he said.

However, his counterpart in Calabar, Cross River State, Irene Ugbo told our correspondent on the telephone that, Cross River State Police Commissioner, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa had met with Odukpani community leaders and youths yesterday, warning them to desist from further troubles in the area again.

It would be recalled that, Governor Udom Emmanuel had visited the area last Sunday to caution the youths to be law abiding, while government was working on finding a lasting peace to the age-long communal dispute involving the communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

