Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Joshua defeats Klitschko in world heavyweight epic

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Breaking: Joshua defeats Klitschko in world heavyweight epic

Britain’s Anthony Joshua defeated veteran Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a world heavyweight title fight epic at Wembley on Saturday, taking victory on an 11th round stoppage.

 

Britain’s Anthony Joshua (R) throws a punch at Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko during the ninth round of their IBF, IBO and WBA, world Heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium in north west London on April 29, 2017. / AFP

Joshua added the WBA title to his IBF belt but only after being knocked to the canvas by the 41-year-old Klitschko in the sixth round.

The Ukrainian was also on the floor in the fifth round and twice more in the pivotal 11th as the 27-year-old British fighter took his record to 19 wins in 19 fights.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Breaking: Joshua defeats Klitschko in world heavyweight epic appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.