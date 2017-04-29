Breaking: Joshua defeats Klitschko in world heavyweight epic
Britain’s Anthony Joshua defeated veteran Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a world heavyweight title fight epic at Wembley on Saturday, taking victory on an 11th round stoppage.
Joshua added the WBA title to his IBF belt but only after being knocked to the canvas by the 41-year-old Klitschko in the sixth round.
The Ukrainian was also on the floor in the fifth round and twice more in the pivotal 11th as the 27-year-old British fighter took his record to 19 wins in 19 fights.
