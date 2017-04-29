Breaking News: AJ knocks Klitschko for WBA title
Anthony Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight.
The 27-year-old was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in.
England’s Joshua remains undefeated as a professional, with 19 victories.
The bout drew a record post-war British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.
Details Later….
The post Breaking News: AJ knocks Klitschko for WBA title appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!