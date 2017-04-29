Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking News: AJ knocks Klitschko for WBA title

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight.

The 27-year-old was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in.

England’s Joshua remains undefeated as a professional, with 19 victories.

The bout drew a record post-war British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Details Later….

The post Breaking News: AJ knocks Klitschko for WBA title appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.