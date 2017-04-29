Breaking News: AJ knocks Klitschko for WBA title

Anthony Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight.

The 27-year-old was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in.

England’s Joshua remains undefeated as a professional, with 19 victories.

The bout drew a record post-war British boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.

