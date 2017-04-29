Rd 11 The place has gone mad.Klitschko is down twice after he was hurt by a left hook and a four punch combination.The brave old champion is up, and Joshua is on him again. Down goes Klitschko again as the spite is there in AJ from another murderous left hook. Up again is the Ukrainian. But he looks gone. Joshua traps him in his own corner and unleashes hell, as he promised he would, and referee David Fields has seen enough as Klitschko’s head is battered across his shoulders, Great fight, by any standards. Joshua wins by TKO in the eleventh round
Breaking News: Nigerian Born Anthony Joshua Beats Wladimir Klitschko To Win The World Heavy Weight Boxing Title
The Nigeria Born Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Klitchoko at 11 Rounds.
The fighters embrace in the center of the ring as Michael Buffer makes the official announcement: Joshua by knockout at 2:25 of the 11th round. “I’m not perfect but I’m trying,” says Joshua, who follows with a series of gracious words for the fallen Klitschko. What a night.
The 27-year-old has retained the IBF’s version of the heavyweight title while adding the vacant WBA strap. He’s now 19-0 with all 19 victories by stoppage.
Gareth on round 11
What an extraordinary assault in round 11
First a vicious uppercut put him on the floor, followed by a right cross. A brutal left hook knocked him down a second time in this round then a crisp combo finished the old warrior in the corner and Klitschko went out on his shield. Brilliant finale. It was close and topsy-turvy throughout.
Round 10 of 12
Joshua has rediscovered some mojo and uses his right hand over the top to smack into Klitschko’s neck. He’s dancing again now though Klitschko knows he has this so far if nothing dramatic happens so stands behind the jab and when Joshua pushes it, Klitschko belts him with a big right hand. Tony Bellew thinks Klitschko is tiring and has to land a right hand and not play chess.
Gareth’s verdict:
Joshua has his senses back and is bouncing again on his feet. Big overhand right from AJ glances, and a better one glances, too. Then a body sign. Klitschko looks tired. Two rights on the bell from Klitschko. Klitschko 10/9
Round 9 of 12
Klitschko is still on his toes but an excellent right from Joshua stops him in his tracks followed by a cute left hook to the solar plexus. Most people at the ringside have Joshua behind by at least a point and with Klitschko’s experience at tying opponents up, Joshua needs to find some concussive rhythm and soon.
Gareth on Round 8
Big right hand from Klitschko as they fence at each other with the jab. Jab, jab from AJ. My God he is learning on the job tonight. Klitschko creating angles and looking to do damage with at right hand again. Light on his feet, too. AJ less so. That big right wins WK the round. Klitschko 10-9
Round 8 of 12
Virgin territory for Joshua and Klitschko, at 41, still looks fresh in his footwork. Joshua was told to work the combinations and get his jab going but Klitschko is backing him into a neutral corner then attempting to work him over but he doesn’t have the stamina to sustain the assault and Joshua is coming back and whacks him over the right ear with a long straight left.
