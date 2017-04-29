Breaking News: Nigerian Born Anthony Joshua Beats Wladimir Klitschko To Win The World Heavy Weight Boxing Title

Joshua has rediscovered some mojo and uses his right hand over the top to smack into Klitschko’s neck. He’s dancing again now though Klitschko knows he has this so far if nothing dramatic happens so stands behind the jab and when Joshua pushes it, Klitschko belts him with a big right hand. Tony Bellew thinks Klitschko is tiring and has to land a right hand and not play chess.

Gareth’s verdict:

Joshua has his senses back and is bouncing again on his feet. Big overhand right from AJ glances, and a better one glances, too. Then a body sign. Klitschko looks tired. Two rights on the bell from Klitschko. Klitschko 10/9