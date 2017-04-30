Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Is Regaining His Weight – Amaechi

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Politics


Buhari Is Regaining His Weight – Amaechi

Minister of Transport and former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi says President Buhari is healthy enough to run for a second term in office come 2019.

Amaechi said this while responding to questions in a recent interview with Channels TV.

“If you look at the president since he came to the country, you will see there is a huge improvement. He’s regaining his weight.
This is a 74-year old man, he is no longer a 58 years old man. He is not 50. He is not a young man. I will advise that he should.

The president is fit enough to govern and if he makes the decision to run again, if he does, I don’t think there is anything wrong in supporting him”he said

