Buhari Is Venal & Malevolent, His Is A Government Of Radical Islamists – Fani Kayode

As shared by Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode Via his twitter account..

Buhari is venal & malevolent.His is a govt. of pyschopaths,ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists,skull & bone diviners & voodoo merchants.

