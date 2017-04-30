Buhari Is Venal & Malevolent, His Is A Government Of Radical Islamists – Fani Kayode
As shared by Former Aviation Minister, Fani Kayode Via his twitter account..
Buhari is venal & malevolent.His is a govt. of pyschopaths,ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists,skull & bone diviners & voodoo merchants.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 30, 2017
