‘Buhari should step down, concentrate on his health’

By Charles Kumolu

Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down to enable him concentrate on his failing health.

The National Coordinator oft the group, Mr.Japhet Omene made the statement yesterday in Osogbo during the organisation’s emergency meeting on state of the nation.

His words:”Since the President came back to the country from his medical leave abroad he has been inactive and silent which is a bad omen for the country. It is very glaring and conspicuous that the President needs rest to recover well, but we advise him to resign on health issues.

“The President needs to address some issues facing the country that made Nigerians lose faith in him. Nigerians are still waiting for the change he promised.

Also speaking, Mr.Mark Ayasal, North West Coordinator of the group, said Nigerians need a strong, active and healthy president who can tackle the problems of the country.

His words:”Let us not forgot we are currently facing a lot of problems ranging from economic downturn,herdsmen menace,uprising from different angles in the country and high level of unemployment. We advise the president to step down in the interest of Nigerians who voted for him and wanted change.

“If the President should resign, he will always be remembered and celebrated for solving one of the country’s problem. We urge Nigerians to continue to pray for our leaders and the country at large, they should also maintain peace in all circus and make love reign irrespective of party and religious affiliations.”

The post ‘Buhari should step down, concentrate on his health’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

