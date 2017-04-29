Buhari Was Too ill To Go To The Mosque When Nnamdi Kanu Was Released From Prison – Fani Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed delight over the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from prison.

Fani-Kayode also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s health in his Twitter post on Friday night.

He wrote: “The day that Nnamdi Kanu was released from prison was the day that@MBuhari was too ill to go to the mosque. God is faithful!”

Kanu’s bail condition was perfected at the presence of the Chairman, South East Senate caucus and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and a Chartered Accountant residing in Abuja, Tochukwu Uchendu.

Recall that the IPOB leader, who is currently facing trial alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi before the Justice Nyako-led court was on Tuesday granted bail on health grounds.

Moments before his release, it was reported that Buhari was absent at the Juma’at prayers at the Aso Rock mosque.

The post Buhari Was Too ill To Go To The Mosque When Nnamdi Kanu Was Released From Prison – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

