Buhari was too sick the day Nnamdi Kanu was released – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed delight over the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from prison. Fani-Kayode also took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s health in his Twitter post on Friday night. He wrote: “The day that Nnamdi Kanu was released from prison was […]

Buhari was too sick the day Nnamdi Kanu was released – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

