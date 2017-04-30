Buhari weak in piloting affairs of Nigeria – General Alani Akinrinade
A former Chief of Staff to the first and only second republic president, Shehu Shagari, General Alani Akinrinade, has noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has become weak in piloting affairs of Nigeria. General Akinrinade noted that even though Nigeria is running a democratic system, he expects the President Buhari to show more control. He lamented […]
