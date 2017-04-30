C4 Pedro drops visuals to New Single “Céu” starring Bernice Burgos | Watch on BN
Angolan singer, C4 Pedro has delighted his fans with the release of his new music video, “Céu” which features international model, Bernice Burgos. The video was directed by Nellson Anibal & Jihad Kahwajy for Klasszik. Hit Play below!
