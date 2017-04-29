Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carlo Ancelotti Wins First Title In Germany

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Carlo Ancelotti Wins First Title In Germany

Bayern Munich Carlo Ancelotti has won his first trophy in Germany – a title in a fourth top European league after his side thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games…

The post Carlo Ancelotti Wins First Title In Germany appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.