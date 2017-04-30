Carmaker seeks concessionary electricity tariff to revive Nigeria manufacturing sector – Vanguard
Carmaker seeks concessionary electricity tariff to revive Nigeria manufacturing sector
NIGERIA car producer, Chief Innocent Chukwuma has called for concessionary electricity tariffs for local manufacturers, describing the stagnation posed by prohibitive cost of power to manufacturing as “big threat to national development.” A vehicle …
