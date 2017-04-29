Check Your JAMB Mock 2017 Result Online For Free

JAMB, JAMB Mock Result, JAMB Mock Result 2017 | In this guide, I will be showing you step by step guide on how to Check JAMB Mock Result Online. I will help you understand everything by making my explanations very simple – stay focus and follow me…

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions.

The mock examination has the sole purpose of familiarizing candidates with the CBT system of examination and proactively bring solutions to any challenges that candidate may face in the main UTME examination.

How to Check JAMB Mock Result Online

Go to your JAMB Profile Account at http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Login with your Email address and Password

Click on Print Result Slip

IMPORTANT – Please be informed that your performance in the mock examination (JAMB Mock Result) should be a source of inspiration to passing JAMB successfully this year. If you do well in the mock, you should work hard to double your performance in the main exam, but if you didn’t do well, please it is never late to turn things around. Make sure you sit up, re-ignite your passion and study hard so that you can pass.

