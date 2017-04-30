Chelsea are 3 wins away from been crowned Champions, thrash Everton 3-0
Chelsea Football Club are three wins away from becoming champions of this season’s Premier League after a fantastic performance put up by the blues as three second-half goals overcame Everton at Goodison Park. Pedro’s 25-yard stunner, Gary Cahill’s close-range finish and Willian’s tap-in moved Antonio Conte’s side seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who face …
