Child Traffickers Arrested In Kaduna With 17 Underaged Children In His Car Heading To Unknown Destination (Photo)

The Federal Road Safety Corps has revealed that its operatives in Kaduna State in the course of their duties impounded a vehicle for overloading and broken windscreen only to later discover occupants of the vehicle are suspected child traffickers with minors heading to unknown destination.

A statement released by the Head Media Relations and Strategy of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, stated that the vehicle, a Ford Galaxy model, with registration number LMU 76 XA, ash colour, was travelling from Kano to an undisclosed location on April 27, 2017 at about 11:55am, when the patrol team flagged down the driver of the said vehicle who refused to stop.

However, with the advantage of the traffic light at Dutsenma Junction that turned red and the traffic build-up, the driver was forced to stop, which enabled his arrest and impoundment to the FRSC base at 12, Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

While the patrol team had earlier set out to book the driver for committing traffic offences of overloading and broken windscreen, on close inspection, the team leader noticed that the front windscreen of the vehicle has serious crack and counted 17 minors and three adults (a driver, a woman and one other person), totalling 20 persons, instead of only nine persons occupying the vehicle, which raised her suspicions.

The vehicle was impounded and taken to the base for overloading, seatbelt violation and windscreen

violation. The Corps’ Sector Head of Operations in Kaduna who interviewed the driver and could not get a convincing answer regarding the movement of the passengers, had a hunch about the driver’s destination with the children.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, upon learning of the situation, immediately directed the case to be reported to the Comptroller of Immigration Kaduna State, who also immediately sent his personnel to take away the vehicle and its occupants for further investigation at the Command.

In the wake of this suspicious development, Oyeyemi, who approved of the release of the vehicle to NAPTIP to serve as exhibit on their request, used the opportunity to stress the need for constant interagency collaboration to foster security of lives and properties in the country.