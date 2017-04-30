Christian girl allegedly forced to marry Muslim boss in Sharia court (photo) – NAIJ.COM
Christian girl allegedly forced to marry Muslim boss in Sharia court (photo)
A Young Nigerian lady, Janet Habila, has been forced to marry her Muslim boss by a Sharia court in Niger state. The young lady who was forced into a marriage without her parent's consent is an apprentice to her tailor boss who was simply identified as, …
