Clark, Niger Delta leaders reject return to militancy – The Nation Newspaper
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Clark, Niger Delta leaders reject return to militancy
The Nation Newspaper
Stakeholders in Niger Delta want restive armed groups in the region to call off their planned resumption of violent attacks on oil and gas installations in the region. Some militant groups, during the week, threatened to resume bombing of oil and gas …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!