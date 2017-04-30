Coligny boy’s body identified by family – Citizen
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Citizen
|
Coligny boy's body identified by family
Citizen
Family members reportedly identified the body of the 12-year-old boy whose death in Coligny, North West province, is believed to have been the cause of violent protest action during the past week. News24 reported on Sunday that police said they traced …
Coligny family identifies body of 12-year-old boy – police
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!