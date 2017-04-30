Coligny family identifies body of 12-year-old boy – police – News24
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
News24
|
Coligny family identifies body of 12-year-old boy – police
News24
One of the houses that was allegedly set on fire by protesters in Coligny last week following the death of the child. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!