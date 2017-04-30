‘Come home and be billionaires’ FG tells Diaspora Nigerians – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
'Come home and be billionaires' FG tells Diaspora Nigerians
Vanguard
New York – The Federal Government has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home and seize the various economic opportunities to make billions of naira. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made the call at an investment …
Ogbonnaya Onu 'Come home and be billionaires' Minister tells Nigerians living abroad
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!