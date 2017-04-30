‘Come home and be billionaires’ Nigerian govt tells Diaspora citizens

“We are asking you to come and be billionaires. That is what we are asking you, not millionaires.”

The post ‘Come home and be billionaires’ Nigerian govt tells Diaspora citizens appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

