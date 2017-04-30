Conte: Chelsea Stayed Calm In Everton Win

Antonio Conte was pleased in the manner with which Chelsea won their match against Everton, lauding them for keeping their calm.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Everton kept them on the brink of winning another title, with matches against West Brom, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Watford still left to play.

Chelsea’s closes rivals, Tottenham have a much tougher calendar and Conte was very pleased with the win over Everton, as Chelsea had to wait till the 66th minute to get their first goal.

“In this type of game it’s easy to lose your head, lose your balance,” Conte told Sky Sports. “For this reason at half-time I told them to be calm and to stay in the game.

“We had a lot of patience for the right moment to hit, and we deserved the win. We scored an amazing goal with Pedro, then the second and third, but it was not so easy.

“This gives us lots of confidence. Now it is important to prepare the final rush. If in the next game against Middlesbrough you don’t win you lose this victory. We must look step by step.”

