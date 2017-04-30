Convert your lamentations to prayers-Rev. Francis

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Kale Francis, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of praying rather than complains in order to overcome the current economic hardship.

Francis, the Parish Priest at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nyanya, FCT made the call in his homily at a Mass on Sunday.

“The time we use for complaining, if we use it for prayers, I believe miracles will happen in Nigeria.

“We must always remember to pray for peace to reign in the country.

“As children of God, we need to be constant in prayers,’’ he said.

According to him, if Nigerians believe in peace, they can work towards achieving it.

Francis said Nigerians should learn how to always thank God for His mercies as the country look forward to becoming a peaceful nation.

Francis also advised catholic families to always remember to say the prayer for Marian year in Nigeria.

The Marian Year is a festive period to mark the centenary of appearance of Mary’s apparition to the three shepherd children of Fatima in Portugal 1917.

“It is an important year in the church because it’s the 100th anniversary of Mary’s apparitions of the Blessed Mother to three humble shepherd children on a hillside in Fatima, Portugal.’’

He said in his homily that in the gospel, Jesus Christ assured the nation that the hope would be restored.

“We should always allow God to carry us along and when we believe in Him, our happiness is assured.’’

He advised that people should always read the word of God in order to be guided by the Holy Spirit.

