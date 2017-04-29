Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon
The winners were rewarded with cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N300,000.
The post Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!