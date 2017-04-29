Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon – Premium Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Premium Times
|
Corps member wins 2017 Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon
Premium Times
A youth corps member, Adamu Mu'azu, on Saturday emerged winner of the male category of the second edition of Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon in Delta. Mr. Mu'azu, from Plateau, ran 30:44 seconds to clinch the first position. He defeated Kigah Monday and …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!