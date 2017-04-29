Corruption: UN urges synergy among justice stakeholders in Nigeria
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) says stakeholders in the justice sector should work together to effectively tackle corruption, terrorism and other forms of crimes in Nigeria. The Country Representative of UNODC, Ms Christina Albertin, stated this at the end of a three-day Network Meeting of Justice Sector Reform Teams Conference in Kaduna.…
