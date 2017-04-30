Court adjourns hearing on N268m Ex-UNIZIK VC suit

The Enugu State High Court presided over by Justice H.D Eya will, on May 4, 2017 continue hearing in the N268 million suit filed by the former Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Prof Ilochi Okafor against an engineering firm, NACENN Nigeria Limited.

Okafor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had dragged the firm to court for revoking his appointment as their solicitor in the garnishee ex-parte actions on suit Nos FHC/EN/CS/41/2004 and 13/2005 and FHC/ABJ/CS/229/2011. He was earlier briefed by the engineering firm to help it recover debts awarded to it by the courts from the judgment of the suits against the Federal Government for executed contracts.

He had stated that the action of the firm was unacceptable to him, stressing that the bill he incurred in representing it (the firm) in the several garnishee proceedings he undertook on behalf of the company and other meetings with the Solicitor-General of the federation should be settled.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Okafor had sought the nod of the court to enable him file his fresh amended pleadings, explaining that the new amendments would help the court determine the matter as quickly as possible.

But Counsel to the engineering firm, Chinelo Echetalu had objected to the move, drawing the attention of the court to the inability of the senior counsel to affix legal practitioners stamp and seal to the documents.

Justice Eya, who said he had always allowed documents without stamp and seal when there was a proof of payment, however, adjourned ruling on the motion to May 4 and a continuation of the hearing.

