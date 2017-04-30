Cross River: Tax amnesty for low income earners and implications – Guardian (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Cross River: Tax amnesty for low income earners and implications
Guardian (blog)
Cross River State government has abolished all forms of taxation and levies paid by low-income earners in the state. • Policy Yet To Take Off Three Months After The Cross River State government has abolished all forms of taxation and levies paid by …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!