Davido Storms The USA To Await The Arrival Of His Second Child
Proud dad and dad to be Davido is surely not planning to stay away while his baby mama struggles alone to deliver their first child together. He is giving her all the support necessary. Asides publicly acknowledging that he was responsible for Amanda’s pregnancy, he has also not stopped gushing about the unborn child since …
The post Davido Storms The USA To Await The Arrival Of His Second Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!