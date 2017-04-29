Davido Storms The USA To Await The Arrival Of His Second Child

Proud dad and dad to be Davido is surely not planning to stay away while his baby mama struggles alone to deliver their first child together. He is giving her all the support necessary. Asides publicly acknowledging that he was responsible for Amanda’s pregnancy, he has also not stopped gushing about the unborn child since …

The post Davido Storms The USA To Await The Arrival Of His Second Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

