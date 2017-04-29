Deaf Eagles To Leave For West African Deaf Tourney May 5

The Secretary of Nigeria Sports Deaf Federation, Lukman Agbabiaka, on Friday said the nation’s Deaf Eagles players will depart for the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament in Mali on May 5.

Agbabiaka said in Abuja that the competition would hold from May 6 to May 12 in Bamako.

He said that the federation had selected 18 players to represent the country in the tournament.

“We held a one week trial for our athletes last week in Kwara State and they were selected during the trial,” he said.

The Secretary also said that the Federation had selected athletes for other sports like track and field, badminton and table tennis in preparation for the Deaflympics Championship in Turkey.

“We have been preparing for the tournament since last year; they played the Federal Inland Revenue Service Football team in December.

“We also played several friendly games; our players have been training every day since the beginning of the year. We selected 18 players and four officials; they will be leaving on May 5.

“We will definitely come back to Nigeria with a medal, our players always made us proud whenever they travel out for tournament,” Agbabiaka said.

The 23rd Summer Deaflympics Championship will hold in Turkey from July 18 to July 30.

