Death penalty: You cannot decide for Nigeria – FG carpets Amnesty International
Nigerian government has condemned the call by Amnesty International to halt the planned execution of some inmates on death row in Lagos State. Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement on Friday by Ambassador Olushola Enikanolaye, its Permanent Secretary, recalled that AI had on April 21 urged the Federal Government to establish an official moratorium, with […]
Death penalty: You cannot decide for Nigeria – FG carpets Amnesty International
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!