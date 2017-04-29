Pages Navigation Menu

Dionne Warwick biopic in the works

Dionne Warwick biopic in the works – CTV News

Dionne Warwick biopic in the works
A new documentary about the life of iconic singer Dionne Warwick is in the pipeline, with David Garrett's Mister Smith Entertainment to launch sales on the project and unveil select footage from the film to international buyers in Cannes next month

