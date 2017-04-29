Disregard Statement Threatening to Invoke Ancestors on Oba of Lagos – Ooni of Ife
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has dissociated himself from a statement credited to one Tunde Awoyemi, who said he is the Director of Tourism, Ooni’s Palace. Awoyemi had threatened to call on the the ancestors if Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu does not tender an apology to the Ooni for “snubbing” […]
