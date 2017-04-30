Do Kids Really Need to Do Homework? This Facebook User says No!

Homework battles have raged for decades, with many parents claiming that the demerits are more than the merits. While it is seen as an integral part of learning, stakeholders say it puts too much pressure on kids. Author and blogger Bunmi Laditan, who lives in Quebec, Canada earlier in the week, shared a screenshot of an […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

