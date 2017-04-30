Pages Navigation Menu

Donald Trump blasts US media at 100-day rally

US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on the media during a rally marking 100 days in office. He told supporters in Pennsylvania that he was keeping “one promise after another”, dismissing criticism as “fake news” by “out of touch” journalists. Mr Trump decided to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner – the […]

