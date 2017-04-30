Donald Trump US President’s cuts spark fears of global tax war – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Donald Trump US President's cuts spark fears of global tax war
Pulse Nigeria
Donald Trump's plans to slash corporate taxes in the United States have sparked concerns of a new global fiscal race to the bottom, possibly involving a wave of negative social consequences, experts say. Published: 6 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes …
John Stoehr: Tax cuts could leave Connecticut paying more
Businesses to wait and see on potential tax cuts
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!