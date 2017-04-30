Donald Trump’s first 100 days: Syria, North Korea crises test US president’s ‘America First’ policy – Firstpost
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Firstpost
|
Donald Trump's first 100 days: Syria, North Korea crises test US president's 'America First' policy
Firstpost
On 27 April, 2016 when Donald Trump was still a presidential hopeful, he announced his “America First” policy. In his speech, he slammed Hillary Clinton, his rival and former secretary of state for her "directionless and disastrous" foreign policy for …
Trump's foreign policy in first 100 days: tough, but lacks overall strategy
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!