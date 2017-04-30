DP row escalates

The row going on in the country’s oldest political party, the Democratic Party has escalated with police planning charges against DP Vice President Buganda region Betty Nambooze and six of her colleagues. Nambooze and team attempted to organize a rally in Masaka which police blocked saying it was unlawful.

Police is set to prefer charges of unlawful assembly, inciting violence, vandalising a public vehicle and injuring a police officer.

The other DP members are Masaka Municiplaity MP Mathias Mpuuga, Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona, former Luweero Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya, Steven Ngobya, Vianny Nduuga and Gonzaga Kagumba.

The Nambooze led faction accuse party president Nobert Mao and his deputy Mukasa Mbidde of destroying the party by schmoozing with NRM leaders. Nambooze has since been suspended for three months and a committee set up to investigate her conduct.

The post DP row escalates appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

