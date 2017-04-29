DSS Recruitment: Outrage Over FG’s Appointments | Why Katsina Got 51 Slots

Outrage was the order of the day among Nigerians on Friday following revelations of lopsided recruitment into the Department of State Service (DSS) reflecting further what many described as effort by the President Muhammadu Buhari government to stamp a northern character on all strands of the federal bureaucracy, Vanguard reports.

The outrage over the lopsided appointments by the Buhari administration gained monumental currency after it was learnt that the current DSS recruitments were done in favour of the north and in particular, Katsina, the home state of President Buhari and the Director-General of the DSS.

As published on Major Newspapers, yesterday, 51 of the 479 new recruits came from Katsina, which is more than the 42 new cadets recruited from the six South-South states. Whereas Katsina had 51 new cadets, the distribution in the six South-South states is as follows: Rivers 7, Delta 8, Edo 6, Cross River 9, Bayelsa 7 and Akwa Ibom, 5. Lagos, the state with the highest population had 7 while Kano which follows had 25 and was closely followed by Kaduna with 24 and Bauchi, 23 cadets.

To this end, the Service had been accused of abandoning the Federal Character Principle which is obviously stated in Section 14, subsection 3 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The Sections provides that: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such manner to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states or from a few ethnic or sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies”.

In an attempt to justify the recruitment quota, a presidency source who sought anonymity said there is no lopsidedness in President Buhari’s appointments.

The source added that the situation was sequel to an effort to correct the imbalance that had existed over the years.

The source said that the case was not peculiar to DSS, hinting that such also obtained in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

